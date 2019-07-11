Honda files patent for all-electric sports car

Honda Sport EV | This new sport electric vehicle concept resembles the 1973 Civic hatchback. The vehicle has a traditional long-hood, short-rear-deck design. Sports EV uses Honda’s dedicated platform that developed for its future electric cars. The Japanese car maker had unveiled the car earlier at the 2017 Tokyo auto show.

Honda is gearing up for the launch of a new, all-electric sports car. While extensive details haven’t been revealed, patent images have been surfaced showing the exteriors of the car.

Zigwheels reported that the company could produce a low-slung coupe with output close to 296 PS of maximum power. The company filed its patent with the Japan Patent Office in December 2018. The images indicate that the car bears a close resemblance to the Honda Sports EV concept of the 2017 Tokyo Motor show.

The concept form reveals that the car might have a cabin that is pushed forward. It also bears resemblance to a mid-engine coupe rather an electric vehicle, due to its long hood and rear set cabin, flared wheel arches and overall stance of the vehicle.

Though the details for its concept car haven’t been revealed, Honda could derive the powertrain from the recently showcased ‘e’ city car, which is equipped with a 35.5 kWh battery pack. It makes 148 Nm of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is placed on the rear axle and gives the car a range of 200 km on a single charge. The upcoming sports car could receive two of these motors, resulting in 296 PS of maximum power and 600 Nm of peak torque.

The car could make its global debut at the Tokyo Motor Show in October, though an official date hasn’t been announced yet.