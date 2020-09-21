Honda EV teased ahead of Beijing Motor Show

The Beijing Motor show is just around the corner and Honda has given us a sneakpeak into their electric offering for the future.

The new car will be Honda’s first all-electric offering to go on sale in China, but it is still only in the concept form. The design however, will be the base of the production variant.

Details of the new Honda EV are scarce, to say the least. The most we have is the teaser showcased by Honda. Currently Honda has the Honda E hatchback, but this car looks to be more in line with a lower slung sedan.

What is apparent is the grille, or lack thereof, that is becoming common in electric vehicles. The grille is mainly used for cooling purposes and with EVs not requiring as many air intakes, its only natural to drop the component.

The new EV is also said to capable of travelling further than the current Honda E which is currently claimed to cover 219 km on a single charge.

If reports are to be believed, the EV, when it does make it to production, will probably be exclusive to Asian markets, at least when it first launches.

The Beijing Auto Show is all set to take place starting on September 26 and ending on October 5.