Honda e:concept SUV breaks cover at the Beijing Motor Show

Honda just debuted a new concept SUV that will most likely take on the form of the upcoming HR-V, but what’s more is that this will receive an electric powertrain as well.

Christened the e:concept, the SUV will first make its debut in China with an all-electric powertrain as well as petrol and diesel options. If rumours are to be believed, this concept will also be the base of the next-gen HR-V SUV.

While the design of the SUV is futuristic, there are traditional Honda elements as well. The interiors feature a minimal design scheme with a large horizontal display for the instrument cluster and a vertical display for the infotainment system just like the Honda e electric hatchback.

Details, of course, are scarce at the moment, but one can expect a more advanced Honda Connect system for connected car capabilities along with an AI interface. Honda also says that the e:concept will feature omnidirectional ADAS – Advanced Driver Assist Systems. This will work to make driving safer in more complex conditions.

At the moment, the HR-V is not very widely available across the globe, but Honda is looking to remedy that. Spy pictures have already revealed that the new car is being worked on. As to an India debut, it might be a while before that happens, however, the company has mentioned that a new sub-4m-plus SUV is being developed that could come to our country.