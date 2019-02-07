App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars India drives in special editions of Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition is priced at Rs 7.86 lakh and Rs 8.96 lakh for petrol and diesel versions, respectively, while Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition is tagged at Rs 9.34 lakh and Rs 10.47 lakh for the two trims.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Honda Cars India (HCIL) on February 7 launched special editions of its popular models Amaze, Jazz and WR-V in the country. The new variants in all the three models will come with exterior differentiators along with added interior utility features, HCIL said in a statement.

Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition is priced at Rs 7.86 lakh and Rs 8.96 lakh for petrol and diesel versions, respectively, while Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition is tagged at Rs 9.34 lakh and Rs 10.47 lakh for the two trims.

Similarly, Honda Jazz Exclusive Edition with petrol CVT powertrain is priced at Rs 9.22 lakh. (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel said: "We are confident that these special editions will be appreciated by our customers for the differentiated value they offer.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 02:54 pm

