Honda could be working on a Rebel with an Africa Twin engine

There were already rumours that Honda was working on another motorcycle that uses the Africa Twin’s new parallel twin engine. Now, we get to hear that it could the Honda Rebel.

Back in 2017, we saw the Rebel come back to life with a 500cc parallel-twin engine. Now, a Japanese magazine claims that a Honda Rebel 1100 is in the works.

In terms of design, we are hoping that it all stays the same. But we have yet to see how much of the current Rebel will be placed on its bigger sibling. The Rebel 500 has a fairly unique styling for a cruiser. It gets a high tank, high handlebars and a relaxed seating position.

The new Rebel, if it works out, will be sporting the CRF1100L Africa Twin’s 1,084cc engine that is capable of churning out 102 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rom and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Of course, given the nature and purpose of the Rebel, expect those numbers to change a little.

What we could also look forward to on the new Rebel will be the option of DCT or dual clutch transmission. The Africa Twin gets this option and on the rebel it could be even more useful. As for features, it would be nice to see all the features from the ADV make its way down to the Honda Rebel including cruise control, traction control, cornering ABS, etc.

The Honda Rebel 1100 is expected to make its debut at the 2020 EICMA but the coronavirus pandemic could put a damper on those hopes.