Honda confirms new Africa Twin with more power

Honda has decided to increase the displacement of the CRF1000L Africa Twin, to abide by the stricter international emission norms. Though it is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer will upsize the engine from 998CC to 1084cc.

The company could only work on the engine, keeping the rest of the motorcycle unchanged. The engine capacity is expected to be increased to 1084CC, which could give a maximum power output of 102PS. This will be 11PS more than the international spec and 15PS more than the India-spec Africa Twin which is currently on sale. It is also expected that Honda will improve the motorcycle’s electronics to improve the ride quality.

Since the engine will grow bigger in size, it is expected that Honda will also revise the motorcycle’s double-cradle frame. It is expected to get revised alloy castings near the swingarm pivots. The wheelbase is expected to remain unchanged at 1575mm, though it could get a brand-new bolt-on rear subframe.