you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda commences pre-bookings for new-gen Honda City

The car's launch was pushed back due to the lockdown and the launch will now finally take place in July.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda has officially opened up bookings for the next-gen Honda City.

The car's launch was pushed back due to the lockdown and the launch will now finally take place in July. The company has started accepting bookings for the car and deliveries too, are expected to begin from July onwards.

Customers can book their Honda City either online or at a dealership. 300 Honda dealerships across the country are already operational and customers can pay a token amount of Rs 21,000 here physically or opt to do it online and pay only Rs 5,000. The company says that the cars have started being dispatched to the dealerships since June 23.

So far, we know most of what is there to know about the new Honda City. For starters, it will be sold alongside the older-gen City but hold a more premium placement in the company’s lineup. It will get two engine options – a 121 PS producing 1.5-litre twin-cam petrol and a 100 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. A 6-speed manual gearbox will be available on both engine options, but the petrol will also get a CVT option.

The features list, too, will be expansive with things like Alexa support, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay including weblink compatibility, connected car tech, electric sunroof, keyless entry and go and hands-free boot.

Pricing for the new-gen Honda City is expected to be around the Rs 15 lakh mark.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 06:11 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda City #Technology

