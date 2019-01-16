Honda commences bookings for CB300R; bike to be priced below Rs 2.5 lakh in India

Honda has confirmed that the Neo Sports Café inspired-bike, the CB300R, will be seen on Indian streets and has already commenced bookings for the same. The bike comes via the completely knocked down (CKD) route and is expected to be priced under Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Neo Sports Café Racer is powered by a 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder that produces 32 PS of power and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed gearbox transmits the power to the rear wheel.

Suspension comes via 41mm upside down forks and a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 296mm petal disc up front for stopping power and a full LED headlamp. The bike also gets an inertial measurement unit (IMU) that works alongside the standard ABS.

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt said, “Driven by the need to discover and challenge new frontiers, the CB300R is for true enthusiasts willing to try new ideas and experiences. Not only will it add more adrenaline to daily riding, Neo Sports Café styled CB300R is sure to turn around heads on the streets."

Honda claims the bike has a fuel economy of 30.2 km/l. The bike will be available in two colour schemes: matte axis gray metallic and candy chromosphere red. Bookings can be made at select Honda 2Wheeler dealerships for Rs 5,000.