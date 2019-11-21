App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda Civic retains title of best-selling executive sedan with 30% growth MoM

The Honda Civic gets a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a CVT gearbox and a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There has been a downturn in the auto market over the last few months, but things seem to be changing. For Honda in particular, things seem to be going even better as their executive sedan, the Civic, maintained its leadership position in the Indian market.

In October, 2019, sales of the Honda Civic clocked a 30 percent month-on-month growth in sales with 436 units and a market share of 53 percent in the executive sedan segment. In September, 2019, the company managed to sell 336 units of the Civic with a total of 4,375 units since March, 2019 when the new-gen sedan was launched.

Speaking on the announcement, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India said, "The comeback of the Civic this year has given the much needed boost to the executive sedan segment and its one of the few segments which have grown despite the current market slowdown. This reaffirms our confidence in the sedan category that there are customers who prefer sedans for their stylish looks and superb driving dynamics. We are thankful to our esteemed customers who have reaffirmed their love for Civic and helped it lead the segment sales."

The Honda Civic comes with a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a CVT gearbox and a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The top-end variant of the car gets features like a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, smart entry, dual-zone climate control, a powered driver's seat, ABS with EBD, brake assist, six airbags and a host of other driving aids.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 06:57 pm

