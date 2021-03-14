Honda Civic images leaked ahead of international debut

The Honda Civic is headed for a refresh and leaked images are already making the rounds on the internet.

The new Honda Civic prototype was showcased just last year, featuring a fair amount of changes. Leaked images show that it will take some design cues from the Honda City that is on sale in India.

The typical low stance of the Civic continues with the next-gen sedan as well. Like the City, it will get sleek LED headlamps, wrap-around tail lights and smoother, curvier body panels. The chrome grille up front is being replaced now with a body0coloured panel just like the Civic. The bumper has been retweaked as well and now features slightly larger foglamp housings finished in black.

On the inside, too, the Civic should be cleaner to look at with a simple layout. A free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is expected along with a digital instrument panel. The new sedan should also get a few more driver assistance systems, both active and passive, like cruise control, ABS, EBD, ESC, etc.

Powering the Honda Civic should be a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a hybrid option. As for India, the Civic had a brief stint. Whether the new car does make it to our shore, we will have to wait and see. The Honda Civic is expected to make its international debut in the coming weeks.