you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda City gets BSVI upgrade: All you should know

The company is also gearing up to launch the updated 2020 Honda City in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda has launched the BSVI-compliant iteration of the City sedan in India. It gets an updated BSVI-compliant petrol engine, though its diesel option remains unchanged.

The company is also gearing up to launch the updated 2020 Honda City in India. The sedan currently gets a minor price hike over its previous generation, mainly due to the BSVI-compliance. The petrol variant gets a premium of Rs 15,000 over its previous generation, though the base model with manual transmission gets a price hike of Rs 10,000. The diesel variants have also been made pricier, though they get an even smaller hike of Rs 5,000.

Honda has also updated the V, VX and ZX trims of the car with a Digipad 2.0 infotainment system. It is a 7-inch touchscreen unit with phone app connectivity. It also gets in-built satellite-linked turn-by-turn navigation, live traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, voice command, messages, Bluetooth handsfree telephony and audio, and wireless infrared remote. Since the SV MT petrol trim misses out on this, its price hike is Rs 5,000 lesser than the rest.

The BSVI-compliant 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine makes 119 PS of maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Honda is also expected to update its diesel powertrain in the coming months.

related news

The updated Honda City has a price range of Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant, while the diesel lineup retails from Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 03:31 pm

