Honda CBR650R bookings begin at Honda Wing World, to be priced below Rs 8 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has officially commenced the bookings for the 2019 Honda CBR650R which will be sold at Honda’s superbike exclusive dealerships, “Honda Wing World.”

HMSI is accepting a token amount of Rs 15000 for the booking of the upcoming supersport in the 22 Wing World dealerships set up across India. The Wing World dealership has limited outlets in each state, with Maharashtra being the only state with four outlets, followed by Gujarat which has three. Rest of the outlets are divided as one per state for most of the rest.

The upcoming CBR650R was showcased at the 2018 EICMA and is the updated version of the CBR650F. It features revised engine components which contribute to a higher rev-range and a better powerband, along with ergonomic changes to incline it more towards the supersport side. It is powered by a 649CC inline 4-cylinder engine with 95PS of maximum power and 64NM of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The bike is expected to be launched early next month and will be priced below the Rs 8-lakh mark (Ex-showroom).