App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda CBR650R bookings begin at Honda Wing World, to be priced below Rs 8 lakh

HMSI is accepting a token amount of Rs15,000 for the booking of the upcoming supersport in the 22 Wing World dealerships set up across India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has officially commenced the bookings for the 2019 Honda CBR650R which will be sold at Honda’s superbike exclusive dealerships, “Honda Wing World.”

HMSI is accepting a token amount of Rs 15000 for the booking of the upcoming supersport in the 22 Wing World dealerships set up across India. The Wing World dealership has limited outlets in each state, with Maharashtra being the only state with four outlets, followed by Gujarat which has three. Rest of the outlets are divided as one per state for most of the rest.

The upcoming CBR650R was showcased at the 2018 EICMA and is the updated version of the CBR650F. It features revised engine components which contribute to a higher rev-range and a better powerband, along with ergonomic changes to incline it more towards the supersport side. It is powered by a 649CC inline 4-cylinder engine with 95PS of maximum power and 64NM of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The bike is expected to be launched early next month and will be priced below the Rs 8-lakh mark (Ex-showroom).
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Auto #CBR650R #Honda #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.