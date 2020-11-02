172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|honda-cb1000r-teased-full-unveil-set-for-november-10-6051981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda CB1000R teased; full unveil set for November 10

Of course, there is not much we know at this point about the new bike, but the teaser images are fairly informative of the bike’s design and characteristics.

Moneycontrol News

Honda has just released its first set of teasers for the new CB1000R naked sport. It is all set to unveil the bike on November 10.

Of course, there is not much we know at this point about the new bike, but the teaser images are fairly informative of the bike’s design and characteristics.

The Honda CB1000R, for the most part, retains the design of the outgoing version. It does get a slightly more aggressive profile this time around. This could mainly be because of tweaks to the headlamp. It appears to be a more inclined affair instead of the flat unit previously. It will be an all-LED light of course, but the Honda branding seems a bit smaller too.

Close

Honda CB1000R headlight teaser

related news

Other changes include a short windscreen, black triple clamps instead of silver, reworked radiator shrouds, and a new set of alloys.

Powering the CB1000R could be the same 998cc inline-four from the current model but with an upgrade to the latest emission norms. Currently,  this produces 145 PS of power at 10,500 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm.

Honda is set to unveil the bike for global markets on November 10. As for India, the previous version of the CB1000R was sold at a price of Rs 14.46 lakh, so the new bike should make it to our shores soon as well.

Here's the full teaser:

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda CB1000R+ #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.