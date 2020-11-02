Honda CB1000R teased; full unveil set for November 10

Honda has just released its first set of teasers for the new CB1000R naked sport. It is all set to unveil the bike on November 10.

Of course, there is not much we know at this point about the new bike, but the teaser images are fairly informative of the bike’s design and characteristics.

The Honda CB1000R, for the most part, retains the design of the outgoing version. It does get a slightly more aggressive profile this time around. This could mainly be because of tweaks to the headlamp. It appears to be a more inclined affair instead of the flat unit previously. It will be an all-LED light of course, but the Honda branding seems a bit smaller too.

Other changes include a short windscreen, black triple clamps instead of silver, reworked radiator shrouds, and a new set of alloys.

Powering the CB1000R could be the same 998cc inline-four from the current model but with an upgrade to the latest emission norms. Currently, this produces 145 PS of power at 10,500 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm.

Honda is set to unveil the bike for global markets on November 10. As for India, the previous version of the CB1000R was sold at a price of Rs 14.46 lakh, so the new bike should make it to our shores soon as well.

Here's the full teaser: