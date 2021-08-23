Honda Cars ties up with Canara Bank to offer finance options to customers

Canara Bank, India's third largest PSU lender (File image)

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Monday said it has joined hands with Canara Bank to offer retail finance schemes to customers.

The partnership facilitates HCIL customers to avail easy financing options and hassle free car loans from Canara Bank for purchase of models like Amaze, City, Jazz and WR-V, the company said in a statement.

Special schemes for the auspicious festivities have also been offered to make this buying season even more attractive and rewarding, it added.

The automaker said it has been partnering with multiple banks to offer such schemes across the country with a special focus on semi-urban to rural regions.

The partnership with Canara Bank is an extension of our efforts towards enabling easy and convenient financing solutions for our customers. We always endeavour to enhance customer experience right from the point of purchase through years of car ownership.

"We are confident that the tie-up with Canara Bank will help us meet the diverse finance requirements of our customers, especially during the upcoming festive season," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

Canara Bank General Manager (Retail Vertical) R P Jaiswal said the financial benefits include attractive rate of interest, concession in rate of interest to women buyers, minimum processing charges and maximum loan quantum- up to 90 per cent of the total value of the car inclusive of registration, life tax, accessories, etc.