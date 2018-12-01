Honda Cars sales up 10% at 13,006 units in November

Honda Cars India on December 1 reported a 10 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 13,006 units in November.

The company had sold 11,819 units in the domestic market in November 2017, HCIL said in a statement.

"This is largely due to Diwali, which happened in November this year as compared to being in October last year along with continued good performance of all new Amaze and robust sales of models like City & WR-V," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The company also exported 543 units last month.