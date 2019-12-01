Honda Cars sales dip 50% in November

"Our sales numbers are better than our plan for the month," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported 50.33 percent decline in domestic sales to 6,459 units in November as against 13,006 units in the same month last year.
"Our sales numbers are better than our plan for the month," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.The company is in the last leg of BS IV and accordingly supplies had to be optimised as it progresses towards BSVI transition model by model sequentially, he added.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 1, 2019 05:21 pm