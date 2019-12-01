App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars sales dip 50% in November

"Our sales numbers are better than our plan for the month," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported 50.33 percent decline in domestic sales to 6,459 units in November as against 13,006 units in the same month last year.

"Our sales numbers are better than our plan for the month," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The company is in the last leg of BS IV and accordingly supplies had to be optimised as it progresses towards BSVI transition model by model sequentially, he added.

First Published on Dec 1, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #HCIL #Honda Cars #Honda Cars India

