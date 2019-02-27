App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Overdrive Magazine

Honda Cars India to increase prices in January 2016

Honda Car India is set to increase the price of its cars in India from January 2016. The increment in price will range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 depending on the model. Honda says that the price hike is to offset the rising input costs.

Honda's product portfolio in India ranges from the Brio with a starting price of Rs 4.21 lakh (ex-Delhi) to the CR-V that begins at Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-Delhi). Honda, with this price hike, will join Read More
First Published on Dec 24, 2015 05:18 pm

