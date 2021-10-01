MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Honda Cars India reports 34% dip in domestic sales at 6,765 units in September

The company had sold 10,199 units in the domestic market during September 2020, HCIL said in a statement.

PTI
October 01, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday reported a 33.66 year-on-year dip in domestic sales at 6,765 units for September.

The company had sold 10,199 units in the domestic market during September 2020, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 2,964 units last month as compared with 170 units in September 2020, it added.

"On the demand side, there is good momentum in the market with improved buying sentiment.

"However, the supply chain hurdles, including the widespread chip shortage, have been a big challenge right now for the industry, which impacted our production volume and despatches during last month," Honda Cars India Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

Close

The company would continue to align its production through best efforts to tide over this shortage in the coming months, he added.

"With the onset of the auspicious Navratra period next week, the festive season will see further rise in demand for our refreshed line-up and we are positive that it will be fruitful for us," Goel noted.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Honda Cars India #Technology
first published: Oct 1, 2021 05:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.