Honda Cars India launches new City and new City e:HEV, check prices and details here

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Both the models are BS-6 RDE compliant on E5 fuel and E20 material compatible.

Honda Cars India on March 2 launched two variants of its popular selling sedan - the new City (Petrol) and new City e:HEV - in the Indian market with sporty exterior styling, elegant interior enhancements and the introduction of new features for advanced safety, connectivity and convenience.

“Honda City has been our strongest pillar of business, defining the mid-size sedan segment in India and has achieved immense success during its 25-year glorious legacy. With India as the lead market for the model, we are excited to introduce the New City with a sportier new look and enhanced new features for advanced safety, connectivity and convenience,” Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India said.

“We are confident that our esteemed customers, who are increasingly prioritising safety and eco-friendliness in their vehicle choice will appreciate the new City. The expansion of the Honda Sensing application in the new City (Petrol) line-up and new grade introduction for City e:HEV is aligned with Honda’s global vision to promote safe, environment-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles that meet the changing needs and preferences of today’s consumers,” he added.