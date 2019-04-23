Honda Cars India launches new Amaze variant at Rs 8.56 lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on April 23 said it has launched a new top variant of its compact sedan Amaze. The company has launched the new grade VX CVT trim in both petrol and diesel versions of the sedan.

The petrol variant is priced at Rs 8.56 lakh while the diesel trim is tagged at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The second generation Honda Amaze set a new benchmark in its segment with over 20 per cent of our customers opting for advanced CVT variants in both petrol and diesel," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Sales & Marketing Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

"We are delighted to introduce the new VX CVT variant of Honda Amaze to complete the top spec VX range and offer increased choice to our customers," he added.

The variant now comes with various additional features like rear camera with guidelines and seamless smartphone connectivity among others.