Honda Cars expands online sales platform

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has expanded its online sales platform to offer safe and convenient car buying experience to its customers.

With the online retail platform, which is backed by its sales network, customers can now complete their car buying journey in six easy steps from the comfort of their homes, without having to visit the dealership, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

The automaker had launched the first phase of the initiative with the start of online bookings in April this year.

The company said its digital solution will provide comprehensive retail experience to customers with one-stop information and interface for car prices, dealer selector, special promotional offers – including loyalty, exchange and corporate benefits – finance options from leading banks, EMI calculator, dedicated sales representative, on-road price and preferred delivery location option for the car to be purchased.

"Since the launch of 'Honda from Home' initiative, we have cumulatively received over 2.4 lakh high intent customers visiting the platform in the past five months. This indicates interest in web services with a continuous rise in digital leads and bookings. To cater to this behavioural shift, we have been progressively investing and enhancing our online platforms, focusing on delivering a holistic, customer-centric digital journey,” HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The company believes this simplified, secure and contactless experience from the comfort of their homes will enhance peace of mind for customers especially during this COVID-19 health crisis, he added.

"All our pan-India dealerships are integrated into the platform,” Goel noted.