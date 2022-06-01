 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honda Cars domestic wholesales at 8,188 units in May

Jun 01, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Honda Cars India announced on Wednesday that it sold 8,188 cars in India last month. Last month, the manufacturer of City and Amaze shipped 1,997 units.

Honda Cars India on Wednesday said its domestic sales last month stood at 8,188 units. The maker of City and Amaze also exported 1,997 units last month.

The company had reported sale of 2,032 units in domestic market and 385 units in overseas markets in May last year amid the second wave of COVID-19. "The demand for Honda cars continued to stay strong as positive sentiments prevailed in the market but the prolonged supply chain-related issues still remain a hindrance and we are making all efforts to cater to the demand effectively," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

The company's latest product — City e:HEV — has received an overwhelming response, far exceeding the initial plan, demonstrating that customers are showing strong preference for such advanced technologies in the area of performance, environment friendliness and safety, he added.

