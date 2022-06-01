Honda Cars domestic wholesales at 8,188 units in May

English
    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
    Honda Cars India on Wednesday said its domestic sales last month stood at 8,188 units. The maker of City and Amaze also exported 1,997 units last month.

    The company had reported sale of 2,032 units in domestic market and 385 units in overseas markets in May last year amid the second wave of COVID-19. "The demand for Honda cars continued to stay strong as positive sentiments prevailed in the market but the prolonged supply chain-related issues still remain a hindrance and we are making all efforts to cater to the demand effectively," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

    The company's latest product — City e:HEV — has received an overwhelming response, far exceeding the initial plan, demonstrating that customers are showing strong preference for such advanced technologies in the area of performance, environment friendliness and safety, he added.
    PTI
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 05:53 pm
