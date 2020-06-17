Honda BS-VI Civic diesel bookings start ahead of July launch

The Honda Civic is up for a launch in July, and the company has already commenced bookings for the car diesel car. The petrol-powered car has been BS-VI compliant since its launch back in 2019 and is still on sale.

In terms of aesthetics, of course, nothing changes. It retains its sleek appearance with all the right lines in all the right places.

On the inside too, the engine is the same 1.6-litre turbo-diesel as the BS-VI version of the civic. This motor is BS-VI compliant, obviously and produces 120 PS and 300 Nm. Transmission options on the Civic diesel are limited to the 6-speed manual gearbox, however, unlike the petrol’s automatic variant.

The new Civic diesel will also retain the same features. It gets a 6.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 6.9-inch TFT MID for the instrument cluster, rear AC vents, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat, sunroof and ambient lighting.

Safety tech includes ABS with EBD, six airbags, Collision mitigation braking system, lane watch camera, electric parking brake, vehicle stability assist, hill-start assist and reverse parking camera among others.

The Honda Civic petrol variant that is on sale right now currently costs between Rs 17.94 lakh and Rs 21.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the diesel car to carry similar price tags. The Honda Civic competes against the likes of the Hyundai Elantra.