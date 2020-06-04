Honda, Bajaj jump on the online buying bandwagon, offer home delivery of bikes

Unwilling to be left behind in the digital race, two-wheeler companies are ready to take purchasing digital, promising doorstep delivery of bikes and scooters as COVID-19 makes showroom-hoppers anxious.

Four of India’s top five two-wheeler manufacturers controlling nearly 80 percent of the domestic volumes have either started a major push at selling vehicles online or are in advanced stages of creating such a platform and a supporting backend infrastructure.

Under the digital sales initiative, customers can visit the website of the manufacturer for placing an order and getting a doorstep delivery of the vehicle of choice just like ordering a smartphone from an e-commerce company.

The entire buying process including securing loans and insurance is done online without any in-person interaction during the period except test rides. Carmakers like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and others have already rolled out these options.

Honda and Bajaj Auto are the latest to jump onto the bandwagon.

With the gradual restarting of manufacturing and sales operations post easing of lockdown about 80 percent of Honda’s dealers are now providing doorstep deliveries and digital booking facilities. Honda’s initial internal analysis for May showed that around 5 percent of total customers booked online and almost 10 percent availed test ride at their doorstep.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are seeing a major shift in customer engagement in the new normal of coronial era. The focus on enabling contactless engagement with customers for the convenience of all stakeholders in this time of social distancing.”

While Bajaj Auto is yet to roll out a digital platform for selling its motorcycles, a senior company executive confirmed to Moneycontrol that plans are afoot to tap this medium on an urgent basis. A major chunk of Bajaj’s sales comes from budget motorcycles – Platina and CT100 – bought by customers who may not be as digitally connected and comfortable buying vehicles online.

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto said, “Maybe it’s the class of customers who are not as digitally savvy and we have also found that the percentage of people buying completely digitally is very limited. We will certainly have to quickly get onto the digital process, which we have done for Chetak. The Chetak can be bought completely online. So we would now like to take that platform and apply to other models. Going forward this is going to be a very important channel to nurture.”

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp was the first to make sales online, much before coronavirus disrupted markets. The Delhi-based company launched a separate online portal in August last year allowing customers from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida to buy motorcycles and scooters. Home delivery will carry a nominal charge of Rs 349.

On June 2 Suzuki Motorcycles India, the country’s fifth largest two-wheeler maker introduced a five-step buying process. This comprises booking of desired product, followed by colour selection, then location and dealer selection, choosing the payment mode and finally choosing the date and time of delivery.

“Customers can book a product by paying the booking amount and full payment of the ex-showroom price. The payment will be made through an online gateway and the invoice detail will be shared with the customer and respective dealer emphasizing on the government prescribed preventive measure”, Suzuki said in a statement.



