Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda Amaze Ace edition launched - here's what we know

The Amaze was launched in its second generation more than a year ago and fared excellently in the Indian market.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Japanese carmaker Honda has launched the Amaze Ace Edition to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone. It is based on the top trim, VX, of the car and gets cosmetic upgrades.

The Amaze was launched in its second generation more than a year ago and fared excellently in the Indian market. Its Ace Edition is available in red, silver and white, with blacked-out alloy wheels. It also gets bootlid spoilers, door garnish, window visors and an Ace Edition badge at the back. It also gets a front cabin lamp and seat covers with Ace branding.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 90PS of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 100PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque.

Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and have the option of a continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox as well.

The company claims that the Ace Edition gives an enhanced sporty and premium look to the Amaze. The Amaze has a base price of Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the top trim crosses Rs 10 lakh on road. It is pitted against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire and Hyundai Xcent among others.

First Published on Jun 18, 2019 05:34 pm

