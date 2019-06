Honda Amaze Ace edition launched - here's what we know

Japanese carmaker Honda has launched the Amaze Ace Edition to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone. It is based on the top trim, VX, of the car and gets cosmetic upgrades.

The Amaze was launched in its second generation more than a year ago and fared excellently in the Indian market. Its Ace Edition is available in red, silver and white, with blacked-out alloy wheels. It also gets bootlid spoilers, door garnish, window visors and an Ace Edition badge at the back. It also gets a front cabin lamp and seat covers with Ace branding.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 90PS of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 100PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque.

Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and have the option of a continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox as well.

The company claims that the Ace Edition gives an enhanced sporty and premium look to the Amaze. The Amaze has a base price of Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the top trim crosses Rs 10 lakh on road. It is pitted against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire and Hyundai Xcent among others.