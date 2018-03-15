App
Mar 15, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda Activa 5G launched with minor updates; prices starting at Rs 52,460 ex-showroom, Delhi

Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the Honda Activa 5G gets subtle styling updates while remaining mechanically unchanged.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India also launched the all-new version of Activa - Activa 5G.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India also launched the all-new version of Activa - Activa 5G.

Following the launch of the X Blade, Honda has rolled out the Activa 5G at a starting price of Rs 52,460 ex-showroom, Delhi. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the scooter gets subtle styling updates while remaining mechanically unchanged. It still features the same 109.19 cc engine putting out 8 bhp @ 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm @ 5,500 rpm.

The Activa 5G is now also available in a DLX variant which gets a few more features than the standard variant for just a couple of grand more. Both variants get full LED headlamp and position lamp along with chrome styling inserts in the front. The seat lock is now positioned in the front along with the ignition switch.

The scooter also receives a new front hook and a retractable rear hook in addition to the 18-litre underseat storage compartment for better luggage management. The underseat storage compartment also receives a mobile charging socket as an optional accessory. The DLX variant receives an all new digital/analogue instrument cluster with an eco-speed indicator and a service due indicator. Dimensions remain the same as the 4G with the 5G weighing just about a kilo heavier.

Both variants are available in two new colours, Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red in addition to the Trance Blue, Majestic Brown Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Selene Silver Metallic, Pearl Amazing White and Black seen on the 4G.

The Activa 5G STD variant is priced at Rs 52,460 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the DLX variant is priced at Rs 54,325 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

tags #Auto #Honda Activa #Technology

