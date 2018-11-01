App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI sales rise 12% to 521,159 units in October

The company had sold 466,552 units in the same month last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said it has logged a 12 percent year-on-year growth in sales at 521,159 units in October.

Domestic sales surged 12 percent to 490,124 units in October this year, against 437,548 units sold in the same month last year, while exports grew by 7 percent to 31,035 units, compared with 29,004 units shipped out in the year-ago month, the firm said in a release.

Scooter sales grew by 10 percent to 322,108 units in October, from 293,117 units in the year-ago month, it said.

The double-digit growth in October came on the back of the festive season demand, the release said, adding the sales of five lakh vehicles was achieved for the fifth time in the on-going year.
