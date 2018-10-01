HMSI sales fall marginally to 5,55,730 units in September

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said its September volume slipped marginally to 5,55,730 units from 5,69,888 units in the year-ago period.

Despite the 0.25-percentage fall in the volume, this is the fourth month this fiscal year that the company has sold more than 5 lakh units, HMSI said in a statement.

The poor show could be attributed to the poor performance the deluge ravaged Kerala, which is a key market for the company. Kerala had its worst floods in a century in August, and is yet to recover. Another reason is the massive fall in two-wheeler registration in Bengal, the industry's biggest market in the Eastern region.

Overall, its year-to-date sales grew 6 per cent from 33,29,045 units in April-September 2017 to 35,23,512 units in April-September 2018.

Its domestic sales increased from 31,46,497 units last year to 32,96,651 units in the same period this year, while its exports jumped significantly by 24 per cent to 2,26,861 units during the first six months from 1,82,548 units in the year-ago period.

Of the September volume of 5,55,730 units, domestic sale stood at 5,20,390 units and exports of 35,340 units.