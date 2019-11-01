HMSI sales down marginally at 5,17,808 units in October

Domestic sales during the month stood at 4,87,782 units, a marginal decline from 4,90,135 units in October last year.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday reported a marginal decline in total sales at 5,17,808 units in October. The company had sold 5,21,170 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.
Exports in October were at 30,026 units as compared with 31,035 units in the year-ago month, down 3.25 per cent.
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 08:25 pm