you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI sales down marginally at 5,17,808 units in October

Domestic sales during the month stood at 4,87,782 units, a marginal decline from 4,90,135 units in October last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday reported a marginal decline in total sales at 5,17,808 units in October. The company had sold 5,21,170 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.

Exports in October were at 30,026 units as compared with 31,035 units in the year-ago month, down 3.25 per cent.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India #Technology

