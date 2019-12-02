HMSI sales down 5% at 3,96,366 units in November

Domestic sales during the month stood at 3,73,250 units, a 5.32 per cent decline from 3,94,246 units in November last year.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported a 5.25 decline in total sales at 3,96,366 units in November. The two-wheeler maker had sold 4,18,367 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.
Domestic sales during the month stood at 3,73,250 units, a 5.32 per cent decline from 3,94,246 units in November last year.Exports stood at 23,116 units as compared with 24,121 units in the year-ago month, down 4.16 per cent.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 09:18 pm