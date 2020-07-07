App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI launches new version of Honda X-Blade; price starts at Rs 1,05,325

The X-Blade BS-VI bike is powered by a 160 cc fuel injection engine compliant with BS-VI emission norm and uses eight onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency, the company said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday launched a new version of its 160 cc motorcycle X-Blade with price starting at Rs 1,05,325 (ex-showroom Noida).

The X-Blade BS-VI bike is powered by a 160 cc fuel injection engine compliant with BS-VI emission norm and uses eight onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency, the company said in a statement.

The Honda X-Blade BSVI is also equipped with ABS (anti-lock braking system) that gives an enhanced braking performance on the roads along with a new engine stop switch that provides the convenience of turning-off the engine on brief stops.

Close

HMSI Director – Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, “The new X-Blade BSVI is inspired by the dreams of success oriented young enthusiasts."

The bike features Honda's globally acclaimed superior technology, new features like dual petal disc brakes with ABS, engine stop switch and new dynamic stripe design, he added.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India #Technology #Yadvinder Singh Guleria

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.