English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    HMSI drives in new Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike at Rs 16.01 lakh

    The company has initiated the bookings of the model across its big wing topline showrooms.

    PTI
    March 17, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

    Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike in the country with a price starting at Rs 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The company has initiated the bookings of the model across its big wing topline showrooms.

    The manual transmission version of the 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike is priced at Rs 16.01 lakh, while the dual-clutch transmission (DCT) trim is tagged at Rs 17.55 lakh.

    The new motorcycle will make its way to the Indian market through the CKD route (completely knockdown), Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

    "Ever since its arrival in 2017, Africa Twin has defined new peaks of adventure riding in India. Going a step further, 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports inspires the riders to carve their own trails and explore the unknown further,” HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO, Atsushi Ogata noted.

    Close

    Related stories

    HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said while India offers diverse terrain and landscape for exploration, the adventure riding community is also evolving at a steady pace.

    "The Africa Twin tribe with its Dakar Rally DNA is growing in India while enjoying its unmatched all-terrain capabilities and now with the 2022 Africa Twin, the adventure culture is bound to notch up further,” he added.

    Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike comes powered with a 1,082.96 cc powertrain.

    It also features two-Channel ABS, HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and Bluetooth connectivity, among others.

    Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike comes powered with a 1,082.96 cc powertrain.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #HMSI #Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India #Technology
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 02:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.