you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI drives in BS-VI compliant Dio at Rs 59,990

The updated model is available in two variants -- Standard and Deluxe -- priced at Rs 59,990 and Rs 63,340, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has launched BS-VI compliant version of its 110cc scooter Dio, with price starting at Rs 59,990 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The updated model is available in two variants -- Standard and Deluxe -- priced at Rs 59,990 and Rs 63,340, respectively.

"With more than 33 lakh happy customers, Dio is not just one of the highest selling scooters in the country but also the number one exported scooter from India. The new BS-VI Dio with its new sporty aggressive design and advanced technology will create new excitement among fun seeking youngsters," HMSI Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

The company has opened bookings for the scooter across the country, he added.

"The BS-VI Dio will start arriving at our network next week onwards and the deliveries will start thereafter," he added.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:58 pm

