HMSI crosses 5.5 lakh units sales of BS-VI-compliant vehicles

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on March 16 said that it has sold over 5.5 lakh units of BS-VI-compliant vehicles till date. The company currently has six BS-VI-compliant models -- Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Shine, Unicorn and Dio -- available in the market. The strict BS-VI emission norms come into effect from April 1.

Commenting on crossing the milestone, HMSI Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "The launch of six BS-VI-compliant models offering many segment-first features has provided Honda with great momentum to leap ahead in the BS-VI era."

He said the company's offer of additional benefits such as 6-year warranty package (3 years standard and 3 years optional extended warranty) has helped in getting good response from customers for its BS-VI product line.