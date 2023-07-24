Hitachi metals arm Proterial makes EV motor without use of rare element

Proterial's new motor which use high-performance ferrite magnet NMF 15 could potentially reduce the reliance that the EV industry has on China.

Japanese metals major Proterial, which is now the metal-making arm of Hitachi, has developed a motor that doesn't need the rare-earth element neodymium to function in electric vehicles (EV).

The new motor is still in a prototype stage, according to a report by financial newspaper Nikkei. It suggests that the new motor uses magnets that do not contain neodymium.

The new motor a game changer?

As of today, neodymium magnets have been the most popular in the EV industry. These magnets are sourced mainly from China, which makes the supply and availability uncertain.

Proterial's motor, which use high-performance ferrite magnet NMF 15, could potentially reduce the reliance that the EV industry has on China.

Performance and efficiency

Proterial in its simulations of the prototype showed that the motors were able to achieve the same level of output as traction motors that use neodymium magnets.

A report by Green Car Congress suggests that Proterial has been focusing on also improving the characteristics of neodymium magnets, which lead to smaller and lighter motors for xEVs.

Additionally, the Japanese metal-maker is also trying to reduce the amount of heavy rare earths such as terbium used in the production of motors apart from neodymium.