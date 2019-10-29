Highlights of two-wheeler displays at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

At the recently concluded Tokyo Motor Show, major automobile manufacturers showcased their latest or upcoming products. Among them were Japan’s big four manufacturers, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki. All of them showcased their latest offering, with Kawasaki stealing the limelight.

Kawasaki showcased the world’s first supercharged naked motorcycle, the Z H2. It is equipped with a 998cc inline-four-cylinder supercharged engine which also powers the Ninja H2. It makes 200 PS of maximum power as opposed to the 231 PS in the Ninja H2. The Z H2 also gets street-friendly handlebars and footpegs as opposed to the track-focused setup of its fully faired counterpart. It is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) upon its Indian launch.

The bikemaker also revived the Ninja ZX-25R that had been out of commission for almost three decades. The 250cc motorcycle has an inline-four-cylinder engine that is expected to make a massive power output. Kawasaki has not revealed its details yet, but it is expected to be loaded with premium electronics and mechanical components.

Suzuki also entered the Motor Show with the Gixxer 250 twins, though they are the exact same models that have already been launched in India. Both the vehicles are almost identical to each other, except that the Gixxer 250 is a naked motorcycle, while the Gixxer SF 250 is its fully faired counterpart. Both the motorcycles share a 249cc single-cylinder engine that makes 26.5 PS of maximum power and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.