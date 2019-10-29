App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Highlights of two-wheeler displays at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Kawasaki showcased the world’s first supercharged naked motorcycle, the ZH2

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the recently concluded Tokyo Motor Show, major automobile manufacturers showcased their latest or upcoming products. Among them were Japan’s big four manufacturers, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki. All of them showcased their latest offering, with Kawasaki stealing the limelight.

Kawasaki showcased the world’s first supercharged naked motorcycle, the Z H2. It is equipped with a 998cc inline-four-cylinder supercharged engine which also powers the Ninja H2. It makes 200 PS of maximum power as opposed to the 231 PS in the Ninja H2. The Z H2 also gets street-friendly handlebars and footpegs as opposed to the track-focused setup of its fully faired counterpart. It is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) upon its Indian launch.

The bikemaker also revived the Ninja ZX-25R that had been out of commission for almost three decades. The 250cc motorcycle has an inline-four-cylinder engine that is expected to make a massive power output. Kawasaki has not revealed its details yet, but it is expected to be loaded with premium electronics and mechanical components.

Close

Suzuki also entered the Motor Show with the Gixxer 250 twins, though they are the exact same models that have already been launched in India. Both the vehicles are almost identical to each other, except that the Gixxer 250 is a naked motorcycle, while the Gixxer SF 250 is its fully faired counterpart. Both the motorcycles share a 249cc single-cylinder engine that makes 26.5 PS of maximum power and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

related news

While these two manufacturers showed an active interest in the Motor Show, Honda and Yamaha were relatively inactive. Both showcased only two electric scooters, without much detail or launch announcement. With the Tokyo Motor Show out of the way, it is expected that these manufacturers will make their presence felt at the upcoming EICMA which will begin on November 5, 2019.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Kawasaki #Suzuki #Technology #Tokyo Motor Show 2019 #trends #Yamaha

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.