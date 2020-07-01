App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Xtreme 160R finally launched at starting price of Rs 99,950

The Xtreme 160R has been launched with two variants, one with a rear drum brake and another with discs at both ends and single channel ABS on both

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the Hero World event, Hero Motocorp unveiled the Hero Xtreme 160R. With plans for an early launch being delayed, the company has finally started deliveries of their first premium 160cc bike to customers.

The Xtreme 160R has been launched with two variants, one with a rear drum brake and another with discs at both ends and single channel ABS on both. The overall design of the Xtreme is that of a sporty naked bike. It gets step-up seat and a muscular looking tank.

The Xtreme is the first bike in the segment to feature LED lighting all around. The headlamp is a full LED unit complete with DRLs. The indicators along with the signature tail lamp are also LED units. Another first-in-segment feature is the side-stand engine cut-off which essentially switches off the engine when the side-stand is down. Other features include an inverted LCD digital display.

Powering the bike is a 163cc single-cylinder capable of producing 15 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Suspension is taken care of by telescopic forks up front and a rear monoshock.

related news

With its newly-developed diamond frame, the company has managed to achieve the lowest kerb weight in its class at 138.5 kg allowing for much better acceleration with a claimed 0-60 km/h time of 4.7 seconds.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is priced at Rs 99,950 for the drum brake variant and Rs 1,03,500 for the disc brake variant. Rivals for the Xtreme include the Yamaha FZ 3.0, the TVS Apache RTR 160V and the Suzuki Gixxer.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 12:18 pm

tags #Auto #Hero Motocorp #Hero Xtreme 160R #Technology

