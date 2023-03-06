 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Antony Blinken hails 'historic' South Korea announcement on Japan

AFP
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

South Korea and Japan are "two of the United States' most important allies, and we are inspired by the work they have done to advance their bilateral relations," the Secretary of State said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Image: Reuters)

US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Sunday applauded plans announced by South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labor, as Seoul looks to forge closer ties with Tokyo.

The trilateral relationship is "central to our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he added.

"We applaud (Seoul and Tokyo) for their courage and vision, and call on the international community to join our commendation of this momentous achievement."