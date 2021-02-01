Hero MotoCorp sales dip 3.14% in January

live bse live

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 3.14 percent decline in total sales to 4,85,889 units in January.

The company had sold a total of 5,01,622 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 4,67,776 units as against 4,88,069 units in January last year, down 4.15 percent, it added.

Exports were, however, up at 18,113 units as compared to 13,553 units in the same month last year, the company said.

On January 21, 2021 the company said it surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million (10 crore) units in cumulative production.

Last month, Hero MotoCorp said it entered into a distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas, founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas to form a distribution network globally to sell competitive, high-quality products in the large Mexican market.

The company will launch nine products across various segments in the country.