Hero MotoCorp sales dip 18% in October

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on November 1 reported 18.43 per cent decline in total sales at 5,99,248 units in October.
The company had sold 7,34,668 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement."The despatch numbers for the month of October reflect our conscious efforts at further correcting dealer inventories," Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, After-Sales & Parts Sanjay Bhan said.
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 07:10 pm