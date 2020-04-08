Hero MotoCorp reveals BS-VI Xpulse 200 specs; makes it marginally lower powered

While most companies have made their transition to BS-VI in line with the April 1 deadline, some are still in the process of upgrading. Hero MotoCorp is working on one such upgrade and has just revealed the specs for the 2020 Xpulse 200.

The new Xpulse will not get any aesthetic changes and remains identical the BS-IV version. It gets the same round headlamp with high front beak and flyscreen, a flat single-piece seat and rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tyre. The bike also retains the 220 mm ground clearance.

Mechanically, the new 2020 Xpulse gets a 199.6ccc single-cylinder upgraded to meet the BS-VI emission norms. It now makes 18 PS of maximum power and 16.45 Nm of peak torque. This is slightly lower than the 18.3 PS/17.1 Nm figures from the outgoing BS-IV Xpulse. The Xpulse 200 also had a carburetted engine which has been discontinued. The transmission comes from a 5-speed gearbox.

The suspension comes from a 37 mm telescopic front fork and a 10-step adjustable rear monoshock while braking duties are handled by a 276 mm disc up front and a 270 mm disc in the rear with single-channel ABS. The bike also gets an LCD dash with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation.

Prices for the BS-VI Xpulse 200 have not been announced yet, but expect a premium of about Rs 10,000 over the Rs 1.07 lakh price tag of the fuel-injected BS-IVvariant.