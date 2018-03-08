Hero MotoCorp launches new Super Splendor priced at Rs 57,190

Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp today introduced the new Super Splendor priced at Rs 57,190 (ex-showroom Delhi), with an aim to further consolidate its dominant share in the 125cc segment.

Powered by a 4-stroke single cylinder 125cc TOD (Torque-on-Demand) engine, the motorcycle features the efficient Hero i3S technology (idle stop and start system), the company said in a statement.

"The new Super Splendor retains the core attributes of one of India's most reliable brand and is surely going to appeal to customers across the country," Hero MotoCorp Head – sales and customer care Ashok Bhasin said.