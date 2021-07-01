MARKET NEWS

Hero MotoCorp dispatches 4,69,160 units in June

PTI
July 01, 2021 / 08:33 PM IST
 
 
The country's top two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported over a two-fold increase in its dispatches to dealers last month at 4,69,160 units as compared with 1,83,044 units in May this year.

With the gradual easing of the COVID-19 related restrictions and lockdowns across key markets in the country, the company witnessed a strong rebound in the month of June, the company said in a statement.

In compliance with the guidelines as prescribed by state and local authorities, almost all of the customer touchpoints of Hero MotoCorp are now operational, with strict safety measures and protocols in place, it added.

Heading into the upcoming festive season, the company remains cautiously optimistic about the customer demand in the coming months, the two-wheeler major noted.

The expected surge in personal mobility, forecast of a normal monsoon in several parts of the country, and the improving rural sentiment are expected to lead to a swift revival in sales, it added.

In the April-June period, the company's wholesales stood at 10,24,507 units as compared with 5,64,665 units in the June quarter of 2020-21.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Hero Motocorp #Hero MotoCorp June sales
first published: Jul 1, 2021 08:33 pm

