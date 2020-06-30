Hero MotoCorp commences dispatches of Xtreme 160R to dealers

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has commenced dispatches of 160-cc Hero Xtreme 160R. The Xtreme 160R, which was unveiled earlier this year, will be available across company showrooms in two trims priced at Rs 99,950 and Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"With this latest model, we are now offering a compelling anl; competitive line-up of premium motorcycles, from Street Naked to Sport with the Xtreme 200S, from Adventure with XPulse 200 to casual Touring with the XPulse 200T," Hero MotoCorp Head of Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said in a statement.

The Xtreme 160R has been designed and developed completely in-house at the company's R&D hub - the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur, Rajasthan.

"The initial response for the motorcycle has been very positive and we already have inquiries to match the dispatches. We are confident that the Xtreme 160R will help us in scaling-up our presence in the segment," Hero MotoCorp Head Sales, AfterSales & Parts Naveen Chauhan said.

The Hero Xtreme 160R comes with a 160-cc air-cooled BS-VI compliant engine which churns out 15 BHP of power.