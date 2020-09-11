172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|hero-maestro-edge-110-scooter-gets-a-starting-price-of-rs-60950-5827661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Maestro Edge 110 scooter gets a starting price of Rs 60,950

The Edge now gets the same fuel-injected 110cc engine as the Hero Please Plus. This churns out 8.16 PS of power and 8.75 Nm of torque, which is almost identical when compared to the BS-IV engine

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hero MotoCorp, last week, showcased the Bharat Stage-VI version of the Maestro Edge 110 and has finally given us a price tag to consider.

The Maestro Edge 110 scooter gets a starting price of Rs 60,950 (ex-showroom Delhi) and comes complete with a new engine and a new set of decals.

The Edge now gets the same fuel-injected 110cc engine as the Hero Please Plus. This churns out 8.16 PS of power and 8.75 Nm of torque, which is almost identical when compared to the BS-IV engine.

Close

Suspension is handled by a telescopic fork up front and a rear shock absorber, while braking is handled by drums on both ends complete with combi-braking system (CBS).

Design wise, the new Maestro 110 gets the muffler that is also seen on the Maestro 125. Apart from this, there are only decal changes to make the scooter look fresher while the body panels remain the same.

As for other features, the Maestro Edge 110 gets a USB port, under seat storage light, side-stand indicator and an external fuel filler cap.

Competition for the Hero Maestro Edge comes in the form of the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter. The standard variant of the Maestro is priced at Rs 60,950 while the alloy wheels variant gets a sticker of Rs 62,450 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Auto #Hero Maestro Edge #Hero Motocorp #stocks #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.