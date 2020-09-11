Hero Maestro Edge 110 scooter gets a starting price of Rs 60,950

Hero MotoCorp, last week, showcased the Bharat Stage-VI version of the Maestro Edge 110 and has finally given us a price tag to consider.

The Maestro Edge 110 scooter gets a starting price of Rs 60,950 (ex-showroom Delhi) and comes complete with a new engine and a new set of decals.

The Edge now gets the same fuel-injected 110cc engine as the Hero Please Plus. This churns out 8.16 PS of power and 8.75 Nm of torque, which is almost identical when compared to the BS-IV engine.

Suspension is handled by a telescopic fork up front and a rear shock absorber, while braking is handled by drums on both ends complete with combi-braking system (CBS).

Design wise, the new Maestro 110 gets the muffler that is also seen on the Maestro 125. Apart from this, there are only decal changes to make the scooter look fresher while the body panels remain the same.

As for other features, the Maestro Edge 110 gets a USB port, under seat storage light, side-stand indicator and an external fuel filler cap.

Competition for the Hero Maestro Edge comes in the form of the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter. The standard variant of the Maestro is priced at Rs 60,950 while the alloy wheels variant gets a sticker of Rs 62,450 (ex-showroom, Delhi).