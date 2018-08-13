Hero launches Xtreme 200R at Rs 89,900, to take on Bajaj Pulsar 200NS

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker, said it is set to commence country-wide sales of its new premium motorcycle Xtreme 200R, with dispatches from its factories starting next week.

Marking the company’s re-entry into the premium motorcycle segment, the Xtreme 200R is the first among the new range of Hero’s premium motorcycles that are slated for launch this year. The Xtreme 200R has been priced at Rs 89,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Earlier promised to be made available at Hero’s dealerships in April, the Xtreme 200 has fallen behind its stated schedule by four months.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “For us, the Xtreme 200R is not just any other product launch. It will catapult us to where we have been earlier - the premium segment. It is, therefore, our re-entry into a segment where we had a sizeable presence and market share not too long ago. We will also soon commence sales of the Xtreme 200R in our global markets as well.”

The bike is powered by a 200cc air-cooled engine that produces maximum power of 18.4 ps and maximum torque of 17.1nm. The engine is an upgraded 150cc engine borrowed from the older Xtreme. The company claims that the bike has a top speed of 114km/hr and can do 0-60km/hr in 4.6 seconds.

Positioned as a rival to the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS, the Xtreme 200R was unveiled in February. The bike is one of the first to be developed at the Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology.

The next launch from Hero’s stable of premium bikes will be the XPulse 200, stated the company.

The Xtreme 200R will compete for space in the premium bike segment where Bajaj Auto is the market leader with a share of more than 40 percent with products under the Pulsar and Dominar brand. Other notable brands in this segment are the Honda Unicorn, Yamaha FZ, TVS Apache 200, Suzuki Intruder 150.

The target buyer for the Xtreme 200R is the young population. About 70 percent of the bike buyers from this segment are below the age of 30 and 35 percent buyers are college going students. The Xtreme 200R was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo.

It features a digital-analogue instrument console which looks similar to the Pulsar 180. The bike has anti-lock braking system (ABS), disc brakes on both tyres mono shock absorbers (a first on a Hero bike). Rear tyres are radial. There will be on offer five dual tone colour scheme.