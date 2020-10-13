Hero Glamour 125 Blaze special edition launched at Rs 72,000

Hero has launched an all new special edition of the Glamour 125 commuter bike called the Blaze. Priced at Rs 72,000, the special edition sits between the rear drum brake and the rear disc brake variants of the standard Glamour.

The Hero Glamour doesn’t get any design or mechanical upgrades for the special edition, however it does get a new paint scheme called ‘Matte Vernier Grey’. In addition to this, Hero has also installed a USB charging socket on the handlebar and a side-stand indicator.

Powering the Glamour Blaze is the 124.7cc single-cylinder engine that makes 10.7 PS at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This is mated to a five speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear.

Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, says, "Glamour is a higher popular brand across the country and represents style and performance. The response to the new Glamour that was launched recently has been positive and now in its Blaze edition, the brand continues to resonate with the youth of the country."

The Hero Glamour 125 goes up against only two other competitors in the segment, the Honda SP 125 and the Bajaj Pulsar 125. There is also the KTM 125 Duke, but considering the price, the Duke essentially competes with the 150cc motorcycles.