Hero Electric ties up with Axis Bank to offer retail financing solutions

Hero Electric on Thursday said it has tied up with Axis Bank to offer retail financing solutions for its entire product portfolio.

The customers can opt for two-wheeler financing across the company’s network of over 750 dealers.

Through this partnership, Hero Electric customers can now avail numerous value-added financial benefits with minimal documentation, offering them an enhanced, hassle-free, and seamless buying experience, the company said in a statement.

As a financial partner, Axis Bank will additionally offer customized loan amounts and flexible tenure for both customers and dealers, it added.

"Over the last few months, we have seen an uptick in the demand for EVs. At Hero, we are dedicated towards transforming mobility and elevating the EV two-wheeler ownership experience for our customers through our various endeavours."

"Further simplifying two-wheeler ownership, we are expanding personalized funding options, thus facilitating convenient purchase decisions,” Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

With the growing demand, the company aims to take EVs to non-tier 1 cities and rural pockets to electrify Indian roads, he added.

"This collaboration will drive forward our journey to strengthen green mobility across key markets,” Gill stated.