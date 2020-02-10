Hero Electric AE-47 and Revolt RV40 form India's nascent electric motorcycle segment, see specs and features

Electric vehicles (EV) are an upcoming market in India, but there are two models in the electric motorcycle segment so far.

At the ongoing Auto Expo, Hero Electric debuted its first fully electric motorcycle, the AE-47. The bike's only other competitor is the Revolt RV400. Hero Electric equipped the AE-47 with a 4kW electric motor and a top speed of 85kmph, but the RV400 gets a slightly smaller 3kW unit that tops out at 80kmph.

The AE-47 gets a 3.5kWh battery pack, which Hero Electric claims gives a range of 160km. Revolt has equipped the RV400 with a 3.24kWh motor that pulls for 150km. Both batteries are lithium-ion units and take around 4 hours to get fully charged. However, Revolt is offering battery swapping ability in the motorcycle that gives it a slight advantage over its competitor.

Hero Electric has given its electric motorcycle chunky 110 and 140-section tires in the front and back respectively, while the RV400 gets 90 and 120-section units. The front brake disc of the AE-47 is 290 mm and its rear disc is 215 mm, whereas both discs on the RV400 are 240 mm units. This has made the RV400 lighter than the AE-47, whose kerb weight is 120 kg by 12 kgs.

Hero Electric is yet to officially launch the motorcycle in the market, though it is expected to price the motorcycle competitively.